Seoul shares set to move in tight range next week: analysts
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares are expected to move in a tight range next week as investors remain cautious amid rising concerns over the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, analysts said Friday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,246.13 points Thursday, down 0.2 percent this week.
The local stock market was closed Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday, which runs through Monday.
Analysts said worries about a new coronavirus -- which originated in China and is now spreading to other countries -- will be a key downside factor for global stock markets in the coming week.
China has pledged to pool all of its resources to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like illness.
The outbreak of the virus won't have as serious an impact as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic on the markets as the coronavirus is not as contagious as SARS, Kim Yong-ku, an analyst at Hana Financial Group, said in his research note.
SARS killed about 650 people in China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.
Kim said investors are also likely to focus on fourth-quarter earnings results to be released next week.
Brokerages forecast the main index to trade at between 2,200 and 2,290 points.
Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co., said improved earnings results of chipmakers like Samsung Electronics Co. will likely give a boost to the stock markets.
Still, he remained cautious as the spread of the coronavirus and investor fatigue from overheated U.S. stock markets could serve as downside factors next week.
