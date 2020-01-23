N. Korea's vice FM to attend security conference in Munich next month: report
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong will attend a security conference in Germany next month, a report said Thursday.
Kim will lead a delegation to the Munich Security Conference (MSC), set for Feb. 14-16, AFP reported citing an MSC spokesperson. The final list of participants for this year's session will be announced next week.
If confirmed, the gathering will draw attention as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are expected to attend the talks. South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is also expected to participate.
The nuclear dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang remains at an impasse after the second summit of U.S. President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un collapsed without a deal early last year.
The subsequent working-level talks in Sweden in October also broke down due to the differences over the scope of the North's denuclearization and U.S. concessions.
Pyongyang has since returned to its harsh rhetoric, threatening to abandon its self-declared moratorium on long-range missile tests. It has said it will not return to dialogue until the U.S. fully accepts its demands and drops what it calls a "hostile policy" against the North.
Should Kim attend the meeting, it will also mark the first time the North has attended the annual conference, the report said.
