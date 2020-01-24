Go to Contents
09:10 January 24, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Apartment prices in 3 affluent Gangnam districts drop over 8 months (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Justice minister expresses intent to probe prosecution over indictment of presidential official (Kookmin Daily)
-- Justice ministry may order a probe into prosecutors over indictment of presidential official (Donga llbo)
-- Justice minister mulls internal probe into prosecutors over indictment of presidential official (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Global alarm over Wuhan pneumonia as it penetrates U.S. (Segye Times)
-- Justice ministry considers probe into prosecutors over indictment of presidential official (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae official says may consider probe into chief of prosecutors over indictment of presidential official (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Justice ministry, prosecutors at odds over indictment of presidential official (Hankyoreh)
-- Justice ministry, prosecutors at odds over indictment of presidential official (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Apartment prices in 3 affluent Gangnam districts turn lower over 8 months (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- GM Korea, Renault Samsung, SsangYong Motor suffer sharp declines in vehicle production in 2019 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Attack on prosecution continues (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Joys and perils in Seollal (Korea Herald)
-- Ruling camp musters big names for election (Korea Times)
(END)

