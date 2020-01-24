(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 24)
Transgender soldier
Sexual minorities deserve to serve in military
The Army's decision, Wednesday, to discharge the country's first transgender soldier against her will is creating a stir.
This is another symbolic incident showing where the South Korean military stands in terms of protecting the rights of sexual minorities. Officially, the military still says it does not discriminate against these people, but it is true that it has maintained a rigid legal system to justify discrimination.
In the case of Byun Hee-soo, a 22-year-old staff sergeant belonging to the 5th Armored Brigade, a medical officer classified Byun as a "mentally and physically disabled" person, and the Army used this report in justifying its decision. Byun voluntarily enlisted as a man in 2017 and had gender reassignment surgery during leave in November last year.
On Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission recommended that the Army delay making any decision on whether to discharge her until the commission had completed its own examination of her case. However, the Army ignored this and decided to discharge her. What is notable is that Byun's colleagues were aware of her sexual orientation and backed her decision to get a surgery. She also clearly stated that she would undergo gender reassignment surgery when she applied for leave. All this suggests that the Army only needed an excuse to discharge her.
But we respect Byun's decision to live as a woman and to continue to serve the nation as a female soldier. Byun said she will file a lawsuit to undo the Army's decision and regain her status as a soldier.
It was also not an easy decision for her to show herself in public. During an emotional press conference, Wednesday, Byun, in uniform, called for the military to treat sexual minorities equally.
"I understand that our military is not yet ready to embrace transgender soldiers like me. But I hope that all sexual minorities will be able to carry out their military duties without discrimination," she said. "I want to be an example. I want to make that happen." She said she has performed well as an armored vehicle driver and that she wanted to keep doing that job, adding her performance will not change although her gender has changed. "Please give me a chance to defend the nation as a Korean national."
The Army said in a statement that the decision to discharge Byun was lawful, being based on the results of a medical examination. It said it will make efforts to protect human rights of service members and to prevent any undue discrimination in barracks.
Few will believe this. The military has prosecuted more gay soldiers in recent years, using rules that justify punishment against those found to have engaged in "indecent" acts, regardless of being consensual acts or occurring while soldiers were off duty.
It would have been equally controversial if the military allowed Byun to serve as a female soldier. We understand that. But the fact is, there has been systemic discrimination against sexual minorities in the military and that the military has been two-faced in dealing with the problem. It should change, and the first step toward change is acknowledgment that a soldier's sexual orientation is not relevant to his or her ability to serve.
