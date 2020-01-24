(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 24)

"I understand that our military is not yet ready to embrace transgender soldiers like me. But I hope that all sexual minorities will be able to carry out their military duties without discrimination," she said. "I want to be an example. I want to make that happen." She said she has performed well as an armored vehicle driver and that she wanted to keep doing that job, adding her performance will not change although her gender has changed. "Please give me a chance to defend the nation as a Korean national."