No. of ASF-positive wild boars in S. Korea reaches 105
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The number of wild boars infected with African swine fever (ASF) in South Korea went up to 105 on Friday, as additional carcasses recently found near the border with North Korea tested positive.
Then bodies were found in Paju, just north of Seoul. Of the 105 confirmed ASF cases from wild boars, 40 were from the border city, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research, which is affiliated with the environment ministry.
In May, North Korea confirmed its first outbreak of African swine fever on a pig farm near its border with China. South Korea has reported 14 cases of pigs infected with the disease on farms since September.
South Korea has not reported additional ASF cases on farms since October, but wild boars continue to be found dead with the disease, mostly along the inter-Korean border.
The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine nor cure for the disease.
The virus spreads through direct contact with infected animals or their remains, unlike other animal diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease, which is airborne.
