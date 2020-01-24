(LEAD) No. of ASF-positive wild boars in S. Korea reaches 106
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead, ADDS more info in 2nd para)
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The number of wild boars infected with African swine fever (ASF) in South Korea rose to 106 on Friday, as two carcasses recently found tested positive.
One body was found in Paju, just north of Seoul, and one in the Gangwon Province county of Hwacheon. Of the 106 confirmed ASF cases from wild boars, 40 were from the border city and 17 from Hwacheon, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research, which is affiliated with the environment ministry.
In May, North Korea confirmed its first outbreak of African swine fever on a pig farm near its border with China. South Korea has reported 14 cases of pigs infected with the disease on farms since September.
South Korea has not reported additional ASF cases on farms since October, but wild boars continue to be found dead with the disease, mostly along the inter-Korean border.
The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine nor cure for the disease.
The virus spreads through direct contact with infected animals or their remains, unlike other animal diseases, such as foot-and-mouth disease, which is airborne.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)