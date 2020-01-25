Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korean history

Today in Korean history

14:00 January 25, 2020

Jan. 26

1950 -- South Korea and the United States sign a mutual defense and assistance treaty. The agreement was sealed five months before the Korean War broke out in June.

1962 -- The last princess of the Joseon Dynasty, Deokhye-ongju, returns from Japan after more than 30 unhappy years there. Born in 1912, two years after Korea became a Japanese colony, the daughter of Emperor Gojong found herself a victim of the turbulent times.

1962 -- South Korea and Mexico establish diplomatic relations.

1985 -- Mother Teresa visits South Korea.

2001 -- Lee Su-hyeon, a South Korean studying in Japan, dies when he is hit by a train in a Tokyo subway station after saving a drunken Japanese man who had fallen onto the tracks.

2010 -- North Korea declares two maritime areas near the inter-Korean maritime border in the Yellow Sea as "no-sail" zones.

2018 -- A fire breaks out in a hospital in Miryang, 280 kilometers southeast of Seoul, killing nearly 40 people and injuring 143 others in one of the country's deadliest blazes in a decade.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK