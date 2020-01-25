JCS chief visits west coast unit to check readiness
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki has visited a key unit on the west coast to check military readiness during the Lunar New Year holiday, his office said Saturday.
On Friday, the country's top military officer met with troops in the unit to encourage them and highlight the importance of a "firm" defense posture.
"At the core of vigilance operations are the troops that put their missions into practice," Park was quoted as saying.
Park also stressed that the success of the entire military operations could hinge directly on a single troop's execution of his or her mission.
"With this in mind, we should build an unswerving, firm readiness posture," he said.
