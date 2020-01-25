S. Korea's expressways clogged for Lunar New Year's holiday
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- Major expressways across South Korea were congested Saturday as people headed to their hometowns, or back to Seoul, on the second day of the four-day Lunar New Year's holiday.
Called "Seol" in Korean, it is one of the largest annual celebrations for Koreans, many of whom visit their hometowns to get together with relatives and pay respects to ancestors. This year's Lunar New Year's day falls on Saturday and the four-day holiday ends on Monday.
According to the Korea Expressway Corp., around 6 million automobiles were expected to use the nation's expressways on Saturday alone.
About 480,000 were expected to leave Seoul or nearby Gyeonggi Province for regional provinces, while another 480,000 were expected to enter the metropolitan area, it said.
The traffic volume heading to the provinces was expected to thin out by 11 p.m., while the traffic heading to the Seoul metropolitan area was forecast to ease early Sunday.
As of 5 p.m., the drive to Seoul from the southeastern port city of Busan was expected to take about six hours and 40 minutes; five hours and 30 minutes from Ulsan; four hours and 30 minutes from the southwestern city of Gwangju; three hours and 20 minutes from the east coastal city of Gangneung, and three hours and 10 minutes from the central city of Daejeon, it said.
(END)