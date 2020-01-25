S. Korea raises travel warning for Wuhan, recommends withdrawal from region
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry on Saturday raised the travel advisory level for the central Chinese city of Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei Province and recommended its nationals to withdraw from the region amid fear over the spread of a new coronavirus that originated in the city.
The ministry's issuance of "red alert" recommending withdrawal from Wuhan and other areas in Hubei Province came one day after Seoul confirmed the second case of the new coronavirus that causes pneumonia-like illness from a 55-year-old South Korean man who worked in Wuhan.
"We advise all South Koreans staying in Hubei Province to withdraw from the region unless for urgent matters, and our nationals who were planning to travel to the area to either cancel or delay the plan," the ministry said in a release.
The "red alert" is the third highest in the country's four-tier travel warning system. South Korea had issued the alert level of "restraint" to Wuhan and "caution" for other areas in Hubei on Thursday.
South Korea reported its first confirmed case of the coronavirus on Monday when a Chinese resident who arrived at Incheon International Airport, the country's main gateway, the previous day tested positive for the virus.
South Korea's health authorities said earlier Saturday that they have designated all of China as a "coronavirus watch" zone as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the disease here.
China announced that the virus has killed 41 people so far, with 1,287 confirmed infected amid concerns that the pneumonia-like illness is spreading quickly and widely across the globe.
