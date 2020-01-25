Go to Contents
Explosion at lodging facility in eastern S. Korea injures 9

21:44 January 25, 2020

DONGHAE, South Korea, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- A suspected gas explosion at a lodging facility in eastern South Korea injured nine people on Saturday, firefighters said.

The accident occurred at 7:46 p.m. at a two-story building in Donghae, 280 kilometers east of Seoul, they said. Firefighters put out the fire.

"Among the seriously injured seven people, four seem to have had cardiac arrests. The other two seem to have been lightly injured," a firefighter said.

Authorities said they are working to determine what exactly caused the explosion.
