(LEAD) Explosion kills 4 at lodging facility in eastern S. Korea
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with latest info)
DONGHAE, South Korea, Jan. 25 (Yonhap) -- A suspected gas explosion at a lodging facility in eastern South Korea killed four people and injured five others on Saturday, firefighters said.
The accident occurred at 7:46 p.m. at a two-story building in Donghae, 280 kilometers east of Seoul, they said. Firefighters put out the fire in about 20 minutes.
Among seven guests at the accommodations, four died and the three others were seriously injured. Two other people who were passing by were lightly hurt by the explosion.
The explosion took place on the second floor, while the guests were cooking meat using a portable gas stove, they said.
"The other three people who survived are in critical condition due to severe burns," a firefighter said.
Police and firefighters are working to determine the identities of the guests and details of the incident.
(END)