(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus

Elsewhere, the province of South Chungcheong said it has canceled visits by 3,000 Chinese tourists from Jan. 30 to the end of February. To promote regional tourism, South Chungcheong had worked with travel agencies and tour promotion bodies to attract Chinese travelers. Though the tourists whose trips have been canceled are from areas far outside Wuhan, the province noted that the coronavirus has already spread across China and it does not want to take the risk of having the illness find its way to South Chungcheong.