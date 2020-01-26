(4th LD) S. Korea reports 3rd confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus

The Seoul city government convened an emergency meeting of senior officials to check its response procedures to handle outbreaks and what additional measures need to be taken to ensure the safety of its citizens. Gyeonggi Province said it has set up a situation room that can help to contain outbreaks and coordinate work to isolate and treat people who have tested positive for the virus. It said hospitals have been notified to prepare for contingencies that could include a spike in patients. South Chungcheong Province also said that it has canceled a group tour by some 3,000 Chinese nationals even though they were not from Wuhan.