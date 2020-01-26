Go to Contents
Tottenham's Son Heung-min scores for 2nd straight match

10:27 January 26, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- After suffering through a seven-match goalless drought, Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has now scored in back-to-back contests.

Son had the team's lone goal in a 1-1 draw against Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Saturday (local time).

In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (R) celebrates his goal against Southampton during the fourth round match of the FA Cup at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Jan. 25, 2020. (Yonhap)

The South Korean attacker had previously scored in a Premier League match against Norwich City on Tuesday, ending a personal scoreless drought that had covered four league matches, one UEFA Champions League match and two FA Cup games since early December.

Son now has 12 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions this year, nine away from matching his career high set in the 2016-2017 season.

Son's goal, off Erik Lamela's pass in the 58th minute, gave Spurs a 1-0 lead. But Sofiane Boufal tied the score in the 87th to force a replay on Feb. 5 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Through the fourth round at the FA Cup, fixtures ending in a draw after 90 minutes set up a rematch. If that replay is still tied, then the teams will go to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout.

Son said coming away with only a draw after outplaying Southampton was "quite disappointing."

"We were the better team. We had more chances than the other team," Son told Spurs TV. "We have to play another game at home. It's not going to be an easy game. We'll see what happens."

Tottenham also had a replay in the third round, needing two matches to get past Middlesbrough.

In this Associated Press photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur (L) battles Michael Obafemi of Southampton for the ball during the fourth round match of the FA Cup at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Jan. 25, 2020. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

