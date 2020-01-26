S. Korea's trade deficit with Japan falls to 16-year low in 2019: data
SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's trade deficit with Japan dropped to its lowest point in 16 years in 2019 due to a tumble in imports, data showed Sunday.
According to Korea International Trade Association (KITA), Seoul had a trade deficit of US$19.16 billion with Tokyo in 2019. It was the fifth consecutive year that South Korea's trade deficit with Japan was larger than with any other country.
But it was the lowest since the $19.03 billion deficit reported 2003.
KITA said South Korea's imports of Japanese goods fell 12.9 percent from 2018 to 2019, while exports shrank 6.9 percent over the same period.
Japan's imposition of restrictions on exports to South Korea appears to have led to the decrease in the trade deficit.
Last July, Japan put a curb on exports of three key industrial materials critical for South Korea's chip and display industries. The move was an apparent protest against the South Korean Supreme Court's rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor. Japan partially lifted its restrictions in December.
