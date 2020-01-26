Traffic builds up on highways as people return to Seoul from New Year holiday

Go to Contents
13:39 January 26, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Traffic on major highways was building up on major highways nationwide on Sunday, as millions of South Koreans returned to Seoul at the end of the Lunar New Year's holiday.

Sunday is the second-to-last day of the Lunar New Year's long weekend, one of the country's largest holidays. This year's holiday started Friday, and the annual exodus of people in Seoul and its surrounding areas for their hometowns began Thursday evening.

With the long weekend ending Monday, those people began making their way back up north or west toward the nation's capital on Sunday.

According to the state-run Korea Expressway Corp., traffic toward Seoul was expected to peak around 4-5 p.m. Sunday, and it likely won't ease until the wee hours of Monday morning.

A drive from the southern port city of Busan to Seoul, about 450 kilometers in distance, was expected to take about six hours and 30 minutes as of 1 p.m. From Gangneung, about 230 kilometers east of the capital, the drive was expected to take three hours and 40 minutes.

The Korea Expressway Corp. estimated about 4.64 million vehicles would hit the road on Sunday.

This photo from Jan. 25, 2020, shows vehicles clogging the southbound lanes on the Gyeongbu Expressway in Seoul, as millions of South Koreans began their annual exodus out of the capital city and toward their hometowns during the Lunar New Year's long weekend. (Yonhap)


