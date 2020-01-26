Go to Contents
(LEAD) Traffic remains congested on highways as people hit road on New Year holiday

20:01 January 26, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- Traffic on major highways remained congested on Sunday, as millions of South Koreans hit the road back to Seoul as the Lunar New Year holiday draws to a close.

Sunday is the second-to-last day of the Lunar New Year's long weekend, one of the country's largest holidays. This year's holiday started Friday, and the annual exodus of people in Seoul and its surrounding areas for their hometowns began Thursday evening.

With the long weekend ending Monday, those people began making their way back up north or west toward the nation's capital on Sunday.

According to the state-run Korea Expressway Corp., traffic toward Seoul was expected to peak around 4-5 p.m. Sunday, and it likely won't ease until the wee hours of Monday morning.

As of 4:30 p.m., vehicles moved at an average of 40 kph or slower traveling northbound on some sections of the Gyeongbu Expressway linking the southern port city of Busan with Seoul.

A drive from Busan to Seoul, about 450 kilometers in distance, was expected to take about five hours and 30 minutes. From Gangneung, about 230 kilometers east of the capital, the drive was expected to take four and a half hours.

No serious traffic jams were reported on the southbound sides of major highways.

The Korea Expressway Corp. estimated about 4.64 million vehicles would hit the road on Sunday.

This photo from Jan. 25, 2020, shows vehicles clogging the southbound lanes on the Gyeongbu Expressway in Seoul, as millions of South Koreans began their annual exodus out of the capital city and toward their hometowns during the Lunar New Year's long weekend. (Yonhap)


