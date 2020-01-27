(4th LD) Additional Wuhan coronavirus cases put S. Korea on extreme alert

On the social front, the education ministry, reflecting unease being expressed by parents, said all students and teachers who visited Wuhan and Hubei must immediately contact the KCDC if they feel ill. Those who made trips to the two regions after Jan. 13 will be required to stay at home for at least 14 days, regardless of whether they show any symptoms. People on self-imposed home quarantine will not be viewed as being absent from classes or from their jobs, it said.

