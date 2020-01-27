Military doctors, nurses, soldiers to be mobilized for coronavirus quarantine efforts
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- About 100 military doctors, nurses and ordinary soldiers will be mobilized for quarantine operations aimed at preventing the spread of the new type of coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.
The military personnel have been assigned to 21 checkpoints set up at seaports and airports across the country and will help with body temperature checks and other quarantine efforts, the ministry said.
The ministry discussed the measure during a meeting presided over by Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the military is checking all soldiers who have recently visited China, but none have so far shown any symptoms, officials said.
