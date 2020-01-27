(LEAD) Moon orders coronavirus checks on all entrants from Chinese city of Wuhan
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered a thorough check of all entrants from the Chinese city of Wuhan amid growing concern over the new coronavirus, with a fourth case confirmed earlier in the day.
In a meeting with senior secretaries, Moon urged the need to "take all possible measures" to prevent the virus from worsening through secondary infection, according to Yoon Do-han, senior secretary for public communication.
As part of the measures, Moon ordered his staff to mobilize military doctors and nurses and utilize military facilities, if necessary.
He also urged close monitoring of the coronavirus' impact on the economy. The finance minister is set to hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, according to Yoon.
Moon highlighted the importance of communication, ordering the transparent and timely distribution of information to the public.
He also urged staff to step up promotion of ways to prevent the virus and reporting to the government hotline "1339" when symptoms are detected.
As for whether to send a chartered flight to bring home South Koreans who remain in Wuhan where the virus originated from, a senior Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters that a meeting to make the decision has been under way involving ministries concerned.
Currently, around 600 South Koreans are believed to be staying in Wuhan, and more than 500 of them have expressed their desire to take the plane home, according to the Korean consulate general in the city.
Asked if the government is mulling temporarily banning Chinese from entering the country, the official said the option has not been on the table so far.
"Though the World Health Organization (WHO) discussed the matter, it did not call for the entry ban. We are unlikely to take measures that go beyond WHO decisions at the current stage," the official stated.
Earlier in the day, Seoul raised its infectious disease alert level by one notch to "orange," the third highest, after a 55-year-old South Korean man who returned from Wuhan on Jan. 20 tested positive.
