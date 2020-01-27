Go to Contents
N.K. state media swiftly report on worldwide spread of coronavirus

16:57 January 27, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media have been swiftly reporting on the worldwide spread of a deadly new coronavirus in an indication that the communist regime is on alert against a possible outbreak of the pneumonia-like illness.

The country's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried an article on Monday saying that concerns have risen after the new type of coronavirus broke out in South Korea. It provided details, saying one patient contracted the virus after visiting the central Chinese city of Wuhan and some others were put into isolation.

The paper also reported on the global outbreaks of the virus.

It said that U.S. health authorities confirmed a second case of the virus on Jan. 24 and that a patient in the state of Illinois showed symptoms just days after returning from Wuhan on Jan. 13.

The paper also reported on the outbreaks in Japan, France, Australia, Malaysia and Nepal.

The North's Korean Central Television Station put together a special program on the virus. Titled "Special, the rapidly spreading new type coronavirus," the program is scheduled to be broadcast around 10 p.m. Monday.

Since the illness broke out in China, the North has reportedly shut down its borders with China.
