N. Korea criticizes S. Korea for 'military buildup targeting it'
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea criticized South Korea on Monday for its moves "to strengthen military capabilities aiming at" the communist neighbor.
Issuing an article, the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) claimed that the South's defense authorities have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and stoked the danger of war by deciding to pour "huge amounts of money" into securing advanced weapons over the next several years.
Pointing to recent calls by South Korean military leaders, including Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki, for a staunch readiness posture, the KCNA said they "made much fuss with ulterior motives from the beginning of the year."
The North has long lashed out at the South for its introduction of new weapons such as F-35A stealth jets and joint exercises with the United States, among others.
Inter-Korean relations have been chilled in recent months amid stalled negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang on the North's nuclear weapons program.
