(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 28)

As President Xi Jinping pointed out, the virus outbreak has created a grave situation. The Wuhan virus knows no borders in this globalized world. That's why Beijing should step up international cooperation in the fight against the virus. The World Health Organization said that the outbreak was not yet a global emergency although it was an emergency for China. But it is not the time for complacency as it is feared the virus could find its way into many other countries unless proper precautions are taken.