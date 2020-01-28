(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 28)
Stem further spread
Tighter quarantine system crucial to fighting new virus
Health authorities across the world are on high alert as a viral epidemic originating in China is spreading at an alarming pace. More than 2,790 people have been infected globally with the new coronavirus since the first case was reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, last month. Most of the cases ― 2,744 as of Monday ― occurred in 30 Chinese provinces, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. The death toll in China has jumped to 81, with 76 in Hubei, which has reported 1,423 confirmed patients.
Concern is growing that the virus could spread more rapidly not only in China, but also throughout the world. Thailand has reported eight confirmed cases, followed by five in the United States and four each in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia. France and Japan have reported three cases each, Vietnam, two, and Nepal and Canada, one each.
South Korea is no exception. On Monday, the country reported its fourth confirmed case of the virus. A 55-year-old Korean man, who returned from Wuhan last week, tested positive for the new strain of the virus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). The country's first case was reported on Jan. 20 when a Chinese woman from Wuhan was diagnosed with the pneumonia-like illness. Two other patients were Korean men in their 50s.
Now at stake is whether the Moon Jae-in administration can mobilize all possible means to prevent the further spread of the virus here. The government plans to designate all of China, including the virus epicenter of Wuhan, as a "coronavirus risk area" subject to tougher quarantine rules starting Tuesday. President Moon ordered a thorough check on all travelers arriving from Wuhan. The country raised its alert level one notch to "orange," the third highest; and is seeking to send a chartered flight to the Chinese city as early as Thursday to evacuate 500 to 600 South Koreans from it.
No one can overemphasize the importance of an early response to an epidemic outbreak. However, the Chinese authorities appear to have failed to contain the highly contagious virus in the early stages. Of course, it is very difficult to detect an outbreak quickly ― the problem is that many patients show no symptoms during the incubation period that can last about 14 days.
China has ― somewhat belatedly ― imposed travel restrictions and other stricter measures, including the lockdown of Wuhan and 16 surrounding cities to check the spread of the virus during the Lunar New Year holiday when hundreds of millions of Chinese usually travel to their hometown or abroad.
As President Xi Jinping pointed out, the virus outbreak has created a grave situation. The Wuhan virus knows no borders in this globalized world. That's why Beijing should step up international cooperation in the fight against the virus. The World Health Organization said that the outbreak was not yet a global emergency although it was an emergency for China. But it is not the time for complacency as it is feared the virus could find its way into many other countries unless proper precautions are taken.
There is no vaccine or cure for the virus. So the best option is to put in place early detection and a tighter quarantine system. The government alone cannot win the battle against the virus as seen in the case of the 2002-03 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and the 2015 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). People should join the battle by following personal hygiene rules faithfully. It is also necessary to minimize the potential fallout of the epidemic on the economy.
(END)