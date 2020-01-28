WTO upholds S. Korea's 513 pct rice tariff on imported rice
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The World Trade Organization (WTO) has approved South Korea's current 513 percent tariff rate on imported rice, Seoul's agriculture ministry said Tuesday.
The WTO has issued a certificate two months after Seoul reached deals with five rice exporters -- the United States, China, Australia, Thailand and Vietnam -- over South Korea's high tariff on imported rice, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The five countries, which had taken issue with South Korea's high tariff in 2014, have sent letters to the global trade body to inform it that the issue has been resolved.
South Korea has been imposing the high tariff on imported rice since 2015.
Under the measure, South Korea will be able to keep the tariff on imported rice for quantities exceeding the quota of 408,700 tons of annual rice imports.
China accounts for 157,195 tons of the quota, followed by the U.S. with 132,304 tons, Vietnam with 55,112 tons, Thailand with 28,494 tons and Australia with 15,595 tons.
Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been on a steady decline in recent decades due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits, making it especially important for South Korea to protect the segment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)