Samsung Engineering wins US$1.85 bln order from Saudi Arabia

10:14 January 28, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., South Korea's largest industrial plant builder, said Tuesday it has clinched a US$1.85 billion order to build gas facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Under a deal with Saudi Aramco on Thursday, Samsung Engineering will build a gas facility capable of storing 1.5 billion cubic feet per day and another gas facility capable of reprocessing 2 billion cubic feet per day in Hawiyah, 260 kilometers east of Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh.

Samsung Engineering said it will execute the whole engineering, procurement and construction process, and expects the project to be completed in 2023.

Since its first entry into Saudi Arabia in 2003, Samsung Engineering has carried out more than 30 projects worth about $15 billion, half of which are Aramco projects.

