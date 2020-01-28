Wholesale, retail sectors see growth hit 5-yr low in 2019
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The growth of South Korea's wholesale and retail industries slowed to the lowest level in five years last year amid sluggish demand at home, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The output by the wholesale and retail industries, including accommodation and restaurant businesses, grew 1.1 percent in 2019 from a year earlier, the slowest rate since 2014, when these sectors posted a 1.0 percent on-year expansion, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading is also far lower than the estimated 2.0 percent on-year expansion for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Such slow growth for the locally focused industries may have been expected as the country's private consumption grew only 1.9 percent from a year earlier last year, slowing from a 2.8 percent expansion in 2018.
With growth slowing, debt owed by the related industries is apparently on the rise.
In the third quarter of 2019, fresh loans extended by non-bank lenders to wholesale, accommodation and restaurant businesses came to 4.3 trillion won (US$3.65 billion), up 31.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to earlier data release by the BOK.
The central bank has forecast improved conditions for local spending this year, estimating consumer prices will rise at around 1 percent, compared with the record low 0.4 percent on-year gain in 2019.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)