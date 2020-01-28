Cheong Wa Dae in full-scale fight against new coronavirus: official
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in and his Cheong Wa Dae aides will concentrate all their efforts this week on responding to the outbreak of a new coronavirus that originated in China, an official said Tuesday.
Moon's office has skipped its routine briefing on the president's weekly schedule for reporters.
"President Moon's schedule this week is flexible" due to the need to cope with the emergency situation, the Cheong Wa Dae official said.
Cheong Wa Dae plans to make Moon's schedule public on a daily basis for the time being, he added.
Moon has indefinitely put off a session, originally slated for Thursday, to receive briefings from the welfare ministry and the gender equality ministry on their major policies this year.
Cheong Wa Dae declared that it is the "control tower" of South Korea's response to the latest disease outbreak.
South Korea reported its fourth confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus on Monday, a week after confirming its first patient with the deadly disease.
The government is scheduled to hold an emergency ministerial meeting later Tuesday, chaired by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, to discuss the plan to charter flights to evacuate hundreds of South Koreans staying in Wuhan, which is on lockdown.
A government source said South Korea is considering operating two chartered planes starting as early as Thursday.
"Related details will be decided in the meeting to be held at the office of the prime minister, including a date for operating the charter flights and quarantine measures for those who are coming from Wuhan," the source said.
Also on the agenda is following up on the president's call to trace "all people" who recently flew into South Korea from Wuhan, where the outbreak started.
The health authorities will first try to check roughly 3,000 people who entered the country in the two weeks following Jan. 13, in cooperation with the justice ministry's immigration office, the source said. The incubation period for the virus remains unknown and some experts say it could be up to 14 days.
