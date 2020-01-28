China-related retailers stung by Wuhan coronavirus fears
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean duty-free operators and cosmetics firms were hit hard Tuesday by concerns that the fast-spreading China coronavirus may hurt their sales and profitability.
The outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus in China has ignited worries that a decrease in Chinese visitors may hit retailers, cosmetic companies and airlines.
In the case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak in 2015, the number of foreign travelers slipped 6.8 percent on-year, taking the heaviest toll on the numbers of Chinese tourists who canceled their flights and tour packages in the peak summer season.
Hotel Shilla, a duty-free operator, fell 5.29 percent to 81,600 won (US$69.33) as of 11:14 a.m., while another big retailer, Lotte Shopping, dipped 7.69 percent to 120,000 won. Shinsegae contracted 2.85 percent.
Amore Pacific Co., the nation's leading cosmetics maker, shed 9.41 percent to 192,500 won, while its rival LG Household & Health Care Ltd. sank 6.67 percent to 1,259,000 won.
Travel stocks were also hit hard by the Wuhan coronavirus alert. Shares in Hana Tour Co., the nation's biggest tour agency, and No. 2 Mode Tour dipped 10.29 percent and 8.64 percent, respectively.
Entertainment stocks were also hammered by the virus woes.
Stock prices of SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment, the two largest entertainment firms by market capitalization, contracted 8.47 percent and 7.41 percent, respectively. YG Entertainment also declined 5.11 percent.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 2.98 percent from the previous closing to 2,179.17 points, hit hard by the spread of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus.
So far, three more people have tested positive since the first confirmed case on Dec. 31, 2019, according to the health ministry data.
Outside China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, Macao, Hong Kong, France, Australia and the United States have reported confirmed cases of the new virus.
