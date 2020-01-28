(LEAD) 4th Wuhan virus-infected patient in contact with 172 people
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday that the country's fourth Wuhan coronavirus-infected patient has been in contact with 172 citizens here amid concerns over human transmission of the virus that has killed 106 in China.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the 55-year-old Korean confirmed to be infected on Monday has been staying in Pyeongtaek in southern Gyeonggi Province since his arrival at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 20.
Of the people he has been in contact with, 95 people were classified as a "close contact," and one of his family members showed signs of being ill.
The public health agency said the patient visited a clinic in the city last Tuesday for a cold and stayed at home for the next two days. But his condition worsened, and he was taken to a hospital in southern Seoul and confirmed to be infected on Monday.
Common symptoms of the coronavirus, thought to have originated in Wuhan, central China, include fever, sore throat and breathing difficulties, with more acute cases bringing chills and muscle pain.
As of 10 a.m., South Korea has inspected a total of 116 people who have shown symptoms, and with the exception of four confirmed cases, it is looking into 15 people, with the others released from isolation.
The KCDC said it will check all arrivals from the virus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan. The agency said 3,023 people arrived here from the Chinese city, the epicenter of the virus, in the last 14 days. They included 1,166 Korean nationals, it added.
"They have to submit to tests to make certain they have not been infected," the KCDC said in a briefing.
The agency said that anyone with a fever or respiratory issues will be quarantined immediately at treatment centers that can isolate sick people quickly.
At present, the country has 29 hospitals that can deal with coronavirus cases and 288 smaller special medical checkup centers.
"For foreigners, the government is in contact with the police and customs office to see if they are still in the country and, if they are, to request they take the necessary tests," the KCDC said.
Seoul on Monday raised the country's infectious disease alert level one notch to "orange," the third highest, from "yellow."
Authorities vowed to further tighten rules on screening people and to keep more people in quarantine and under close observation. The whole of China has been categorized as a "coronavirus risk area," and Seoul has strongly advised its citizens not to visit the central Chinese city at the epicenter of the disease.
Airports across South Korea have set up checkpoints to screen passengers from China and other countries for signs of illness, with local authorities accelerating quarantine efforts to contain the virus.
China, where the virus originated, has reported some 4,515 confirmed cases.
Outside of China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Nepal, Macao, Hong Kong, France, Australia, Canada and the United States have reported confirmed cases of the new virus. Thailand and Hong Kong had the largest number of confirmed cases at eight each.
