Samsung heir visits Brazil to check biz strategy for Latin America
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is on a tour to Brazil to check the South Korean tech giant's business plans for the Latin American market, the company said Tuesday.
Lee, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, visited Samsung Electronics' manufacturing plant in Manaus, Amazonas, in northern Brazil on Monday (local time) to encourage South Korean employees working during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the company.
It was Lee's first visit to the Manaus plant since 2001. Samsung built the manufacturing facility in a Brazilian industrial park in 1995.
In addition to the Manaus plant, Lee was scheduled to visit the company's Brazilian headquarters office in Sao Paulo and its manufacturing facility in Campinas, just north of Sao Paulo, on Tuesday.
Samsung's new mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon and visual display head Han Jong-hee are also in Brazil with Lee, according to the company.
Industry insiders said Lee's visit to Brazil is intended to review its business strategy in Central and South America, where the company has been positioned as the top player in the smartphone and TV markets.
Since 2014, Lee has been visiting Samsung's overseas facilities during South Korea's national holidays.
Last year, the 51-year-old visited the construction site of Samsung Electronics' new semiconductor plant in Xian, China, in February and went to Samsung C&T Corp.'s metro construction site in Riyadh in September.
