Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NCT 127

NCT 127 to drop new full-length album in March

15:27 January 28, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band NCT 127 will return with a new studio album in March, its agency said Tuesday.

SM Entertainment said the group's second full-length album, "NCT #127 Neo Zone," will be released in March.

It will be NCT 127's first full album since "NCT #127 Regular-Irregular" was published in October 2018.

Jungwoo, who has been taking a break due to a health problem, will rejoin the group for the new album, according to SM Entertainment.

The group's previous six-track EP, "NCT #127 We Are Superhuman," issued in May last year debuted at 11th on the U.S. Billboard main album chart, marking the second-highest ranking won by a K-pop band after BTS.

A photo of K-pop boy band NCT 127 provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK