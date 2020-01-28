Cheil Worldwide Inc 2019 net profit up 5.8 pct. to 139.5 bln won
16:00 January 28, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Tuesday reported its 2019 net profit of 139.5 billion won (US$ 118.5 million), up 5.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 205.8 billion won, up 13.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 1.5 percent to 3.42 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
