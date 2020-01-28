Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(LEAD) S. Korea to fly its nationals out of Wuhan this week over coronavirus concerns
SEOUL -- South Korea will send chartered planes to the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday and Friday to bring home its nationals there, the prime minister said, amid concerns about the spread of a new coronavirus.
The government will take "active" measures to evacuate South Koreans who want to return home from Wuhan where the virus originated, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at an emergency ministerial meeting on Tuesday.
(3rd LD) Moon urges swift, strong steps against new coronavirus
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called Tuesday for quick and thorough preemptive measures to stave off the spread of a new coronavirus in South Korea during a visit to a state-run hospital.
Upon arriving at the National Medical Center in central Seoul, Moon got his hands disinfected and wore a face mask. He skipped handshakes with hospital officials and immediately received briefings on their response to the pandemic.
(2nd LD) S. Korean schools on alert as new coronavirus spreads
SEOUL -- With classes resuming Tuesday after a monthlong winter vacation, local schools are on alert amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus.
Many children were seen wearing masks as they went to school or kindergarten, while some parents of preschool children said they plan to stay home with their children for the time being.
(LEAD) 4th Wuhan virus-infected patient in contact with 172 people
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday that the country's fourth Wuhan coronavirus-infected patient has been in contact with 172 citizens here amid concerns over human transmission of the virus that has killed 106 in China.
According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the 55-year-old Korean confirmed to be infected on Monday has been staying in Pyeongtaek in southern Gyeonggi Province since his arrival at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 20.
(LEAD) China-related retailers stung by Wuhan coronavirus fears
SEOUL -- South Korean duty-free operators and cosmetics firms dependent on Chinese tourists were hit hard Tuesday by concerns that the fast-spreading China coronavirus may hurt their sales and profitability.
The outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus in China has ignited worries that a decrease in Chinese visitors may hit retailers, cosmetic companies and airlines.
(LEAD) Moon to Xi: S. Korea to help China's fight against new coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which he pledged every possible support from Seoul for Beijing's campaign to contain the spread of the new deadly coronavirus, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
It was delivered in Moon's reply to Xi's congratulatory letter for his birthday, according to Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesperson Han Jung-woo. Moon celebrated his birthday last Friday.
Samsung heir visits Brazil to check biz strategy for Latin America
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is on a tour to Brazil to check the South Korean tech giant's business plans for the Latin American market, the company said Tuesday.
Lee, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, visited Samsung Electronics' manufacturing plant in Manaus, Amazonas, in northern Brazil on Monday (local time) to encourage South Korean employees working during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to the company.
S. Korea issues travel alert for China amid fears over deadly Wuhan coronavirus
SEOUL -- South Korea's foreign ministry issued a travel alert for all of China except for Taiwan on Tuesday, amid stepped-up efforts to contain the spread of the deadly new coronavirus that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last month.
It applied the alert level of "restraint," the third highest in its four-tier travel warning system, for the entire country, including Hong Kong and Macau, while maintaining the second-highest level of "withdrawal recommendation" for China's Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located.
Billie Eilish to have concert in Seoul in August
SEOUL -- Grammy-winning teenage pop star Billie Eilish will have a concert in Seoul in August, marking the first South Korea visit by the chart-topping sensation.
According to the announcement on the singer's official website last week, Eilish's 2020 world tour, titled "Where Do We Go?" will start March 9 in Miami, Florida, and run through September in 19 countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Germany, France and Italy.
(2nd LD) Seoul stocks sink 3 pct on coronavirus scare, Korean won sharply down
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks sank by more than 3 percent on Tuesday as the Wuhan coronavirus quickly spreading around the globe hurt investor sentiment, taking a toll on most market heavyweights. The local currency also fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 69.41 points, or 3.09 percent, to close at 2,176.72. Trading volume was high at 800 million shares worth 8.64 trillion won (US$7.34 billion), with losers far outnumbering gainers 816 to 82.
Int'l organization to provide US$42 mln to fight tuberculosis, malaria in N.K.
SEOUL -- An international organization will provide US$41.74 million to support humanitarian programs combating tuberculosis and malaria in North Korea for the next three years, a charity group said Tuesday.
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria signed an agreement with North Korea to provide the money for programs to fight the diseases for a three-year period until September 2022, according to the Eugene Bell Foundation.
