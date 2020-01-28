N. Korea orders quarantine of all foreigners arriving via China
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has decided to keep all foreigners arriving in the country via China isolated for up to one month as part of efforts to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in the reclusive country, according to the Russian mission in Pyongyang on Tuesday.
The North Korean foreign ministry's protocol department made the notice to the Russian Embassy earlier in the day, saying employees of diplomatic missions to the North are also subject to the measure and that they will be put under medical supervision during the period, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said in a Facebook post.
The department said these measures are aimed at protecting the life and safety of people, as well as preventing the pneumonia-like illness from further spreading.
In a separate Facebook post, the Russian Embassy also quoted the Air China office in Pyongyang as saying that all flights of the airline to North Korea for next month have been canceled.
The North's Air Koryo has confirmed that it will provide two Beijing-bound flights slated for early February but noted that further schedules will be decided depending on situations regarding the spread of the coronavirus, according to the embassy.
North Korea has been beefing up quarantine efforts to prevent the spread of the disease, which originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan, amid growing concerns over the global outbreak of the deadly illness.
The virus has killed at least 106 people and infected more than 4,500 in China alone. Beijing has suspended all trains, flights and public transportation linked to Wuhan since last week, imposing an effective lockdown on the city in Hubei province.
