U.S. defense official expresses support for peace declaration with N. Korea
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. defense official on Tuesday voiced support for a peace declaration between the United States and North Korea, saying such an agreement would be beneficial to Washington if it can be negotiated.
John Rood, under secretary of defense for policy, was commenting on the possibility the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump could offer a peace declaration as part of a denuclearization deal with the North.
In particular, he was asked by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) of the House Armed Services Committee if the U.S. could first agree to a peace declaration before negotiating the details of North Korea's denuclearization.
"From the Defense Department perspective ... if something like that could be negotiated with the North Koreans we would see that as being a beneficial thing," Rood told a committee hearing, noting that it is up to the State Department to decide on the sequencing of the steps.
"The armistice was not intended to survive decade after decade after decade, and so if something like that could be negotiated with the North Koreans, I think that'd be in our interest," he said.
The two countries have technically remained in a state of conflict after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.
As denuclearization talks resumed in earnest in 2018, the Trump administration was reportedly ready to offer a peace agreement among several concessions in exchange for North Korea's nuclear weapons program, even if it was initially only political and not legally binding.
Talk of such a declaration has fizzled out since the two sides hit an impasse in negotiations following the no-deal summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February 2019.
"We have sought to negotiate those type of activities with the North Koreans and this would be another subject of the negotiations that could be worked out with the North," Rood said. "Obviously, you need the other parties involved to participate. You mentioned the South Koreans, but certainly the North Koreans would have to be, in my view, a willing participant and come to the table to work that out."
