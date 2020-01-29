(LEAD) U.S. defense official expresses support for peace declaration with N. Korea

"Burden-sharing doesn't come just down to dollars and cents, obviously," he said. "Koreans have a very large commitment that they make to the funding of their armed forces, to the size of their armed forces, to the capabilities they procure ... and this is part of our message to our State Department colleagues, that as you're approaching these negotiations -- and everyone wants equitable burden sharing -- some consideration just needs to be given about maintaining the health of that alliance as we go forward."