(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 29)

Considering the political and economic ties with Beijing, it may be hard to take such action immediately. Nevertheless, when it comes to people's lives, the government must brace for all scenarios, including a temporary ban on the entry of Chinese tourists. If the virus gets out of control, drastic measures will be inevitable. If the government dawdles, it will likely miss the chance. When a virus is spreading fast, a bold and proactive response is the way to go.

