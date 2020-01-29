(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Jan. 29)

It is good to see the government working with a sense of crisis in fighting the virus. South Korea reported its fourth confirmed case of infection, Monday, a week after confirming its first patient with the disease. All the patients recently returned from Wuhan, and fortunately, any secondary infection has not yet been reported here. The first thing the health authorities should do is to check all people who entered the country from Wuhan in the two weeks following Jan. 13 because, according to experts, the incubation period for the new virus could be up to 14 days. The fourth patient, a 55-year-old man, had not shown any symptoms of illness when he returned from a trip to Wuhan, Jan. 20.

