Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Jan. 29
08:33 January 29, 2020
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Preparations to send chartered flights to bring S. Koreans back from China's Wuhan
-- Seoul chapter of 'CONNECT, BTS' art project opens
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on Wuhan coronavirus
-- S. Korea's terms of trade in December
(END)
Keyword