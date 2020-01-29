Fixture change at Asian football tournament expected due to coronavirus
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will face a Chinese team in Asia's top club football competition next month for a shot at revenge for last year's loss.
They just don't know exactly where.
Jeonbuk, three-time reigning K League 1 champions, will take on Shanghai SIPG in Group H of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League, following Shanghai's playoff victory from Tuesday.
The two sides are scheduled to square off in Shanghai on Feb. 19 and then again in Jeonju, Jeonbuk's home, 240 kilometers south of Seoul, on May 5.
But according to Jeonbuk officials, those fixtures could be flipped, with Jeonbuk playing host in February and then visiting Shanghai in May, due to the recent outbreak of a new coronavirus in China.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicenter of the deadly virus. It has claimed more than 100 lives across China, including one in Shanghai, which sits well east of Wuhan.
The AFC and the Chinese Football Association (CFA) weren't taking any chances and agreed to hold Shanghai SIPG's playoff match against Buriram United on Tuesday behind closed doors. The CFA said in a statement that the decision was reached "in order to reduce cross-infection from crowds gathering."
A Jeonbuk official said the club is in talks with the AFC over a fixture change and an announcement from the Asian football governing body should be coming soon.
Shanghai knocked off Jeonbuk in the round of 16 at last year's AFC Champions League. They were tied at 2-2 in the aggregate score after two legs, and Shanghai prevailed 5-3 on penalties in the second match.
