Gov't determines relocation site of Daegu military airport
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Wednesday it will relocate a military airport in the southeastern city of Daegu to two nearby counties in line with the results of a recent vote by their residents.
The ministry's announcement to push ahead with the co-hosting of the new airport by the county of Uiseong and its adjacent Gunwi came after Gunwi unilaterally applied for the bid to host the airport alone in defiance of the vote results.
"The results of the vote, which some 60,000 residents of Gunwi and Uiseong took part in, should be respected," the ministry said in a release.
The government plan is to develop the new airport as a transportation hub in the region that serves both military and civilian purposes.
The project to relocate the airport in Daegu, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has been long anticipated by residents in the city amid complaints of aircraft noise, development restrictions and other issues related to the airport and military facilities in their neighborhood.
Daegu is the third-largest city in South Korea and has a population of 2.5 million.
