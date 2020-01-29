Seoul stocks extend gains late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Wednesday morning as investors scooped up bargains after the market plunged more than 3 percent the previous session on concerns over the new coronavirus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had risen 11.52 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,188.24 as of 11:20 a.m.
After a sharp decline the previous session, the market rebounded as investors hunted for undervalued shares.
South Korea on Monday reported its fourth confirmed Wuhan coronavirus case amid mounting concerns the pneumonia-like illness is spreading fast despite concerted quarantine efforts. No new additional cases have been reported here since.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics advanced 1.02 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 2.6 percent. Home appliances maker LG Electronics moved up 0.3 percent.
Oil refiner S-Oil climbed 1.83 percent, and top cosmetics maker AmorePacific increased 4.55 percent.
Duty-free operator Lotte Shopping increased 0.93 percent, and Hotel Shilla gained 2.99 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,175.95 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.75 won from the previous session's close.
