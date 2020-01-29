Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
----------------
No additional new coronavirus cases reported in S. Korea, 15 potential cases monitored
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Wednesday that they have not diagnosed any additional cases of the new coronavirus in the country but are monitoring 15 other potential cases amid heightened quarantine rules.
So far, the country has confirmed four cases of the novel virus, with the latest one reported on Monday.
----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's official newspaper calls fight against coronavirus matter of national existence
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper called Wednesday for a nationwide drive to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, calling such preventive efforts an "important political matter" that could affect national existence.
North Korean media outlets have reported almost daily on the fast-spreading outbreaks of the pneumonia-like illness in China and other nations, and Pyongyang's measures to keep the virus from spreading into the country, though it has not confirmed any case of its own.
----------------
(LEAD) USFK sends 60-day notice of potential furlough to Korean employees amid tough SMA talksamid
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) has begun sending a 60-day notice of potential furloughs to its nearly 9,000 South Korean employees, officials said Wednesday, in an apparent move to further pressure Seoul to pay more for stationing American troops here.
The notice came as South Korea and the United States have engaged in grueling negotiations over how much Seoul should pay this year and beyond for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong USFK under the cost-sharing deal, called the Special Measures Agreement (SMA).
----------------
Ex-presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo defects from minor opposition party
SEOUL -- Ahn Cheol-soo, a former presidential candidate, announced Wednesday that he will defect from the minor opposition party that he previously co-founded, as he has resumed political activity ahead of the April elections.
The decision came as the minor Bareunmirae Party (BP) is on the verge of being split amid his deepening rifts with Sohn Hak-kyu, the incumbent party chief over reform measures.
----------------
State to cover all treatment costs of Wuhan virus-infected patients
SEOUL -- South Korea said Wednesday it will foot the bill for fighting the Wuhan coronavirus in the country and treating infected patients.
Under the rules on countermeasures for new infectious diseases, the state will pay for all expenses related to the screening of suspected cases and treatment of those infected, which includes costs associated with isolating a person in a negative pressure room, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
----------------
(LEAD) U.S. defense official expresses support for peace declaration with N. Korea
WASHINGTON -- A senior U.S. defense official on Tuesday voiced support for a peace declaration between the United States and North Korea, saying such an agreement would be beneficial to Washington if it can be negotiated.
John Rood, under secretary of defense for policy, was commenting on the possibility the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump could offer a peace declaration as part of a denuclearization deal with the North.
----------------
'Parasite' screened at over 1,000 theaters in North America
SEOUL -- The number of theaters in North America screening director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" surpassed 1,000 over the weekend, industry watcher Box Office Mojo has said.
According to the U.S. website tracking film revenues early this week, the South Korean black comedy was screened in 1,060 cinemas Sunday.
----------------
