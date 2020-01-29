Hyundai Wia turns to profits in Q4
13:59 January 29, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 13.4 billion won (US$ 11.4 million), turning from a loss of 24.2 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 20.2 billion won, up 315.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 16.8 percent to 1.79 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
