Hyundai Wia swings to profits in 2019
13:59 January 29, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Wednesday reported its 2019 net profit of 53.4 billion won (US$ 45.5 million), shifting from a loss of 55.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 101.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 5 billion on-year. Annual revenue fell 7.2 percent to 7.31 trillion won.
