Hyundai Steel shifts to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 73.7 billion won (US$ 62.7 million), swinging from a profit of 79.1 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 147.9 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 254.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 9.2 percent to 4.82 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2992.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)