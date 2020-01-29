Samsung Electro-Mechanics turns to loss in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 21.1 billion won (US$ 18 million), swinging from a profit of 191.7 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 138.6 billion won, down 55.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 5.3 percent to 1.84 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)