Samsung Electro-Mechanics 2019 net income down 22.9 pct. to 528 bln won
14:03 January 29, 2020
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 528 billion won (US$ 449.3 million), down 22.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 734 billion won, down 36.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 0.5 percent to 8.04 trillion won.
