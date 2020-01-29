Go to Contents
Samsung Electro-Mechanics 2019 net income down 22.9 pct. to 528 bln won

14:03 January 29, 2020

SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Wednesday reported its 2019 net income of 528 billion won (US$ 449.3 million), down 22.9 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 734 billion won, down 36.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 0.5 percent to 8.04 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

