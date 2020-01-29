N.K. paper stresses recovering economic 'driving force'
SEOUL, Jan. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper called Wednesday for restoring the "driving force" of the country's economy, calling it an "urgent matter" in its fight against hostile forces' scheme to isolate the country.
The Rodong Sinmun also emphasized the importance of reforms of the socialist economic system based on accurate assessments of reality and plans that could be actually implemented.
"It is an urgent matter to break away from the transitory and makeshift business style of the past, and recover the driving force for national economic development as soon as possible," the official newspaper of the North's ruling party said in a commentary.
The paper said the North Korean economy has run into obstacles caused by "brutal" political and military pressure, and "barbarous" isolation machinations by imperial powers.
It added that efforts should be made to increase the "superiority" of the socialist economy and improve its system based on plans that can be implemented and based on actual demand.
"A revolutionary idea and spirit should precede the times, but economic work and activity should take their firm footing on reality," the paper said.
North Korea has beefed up its demand for building a "self-reliant" economy in bracing for a protracted fight against crippling sanctions led by the United States amid an impasse over their denuclearization negotiations.
In a New Year's Day message, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that he has no expectation of the U.S. lifting sanctions anytime soon, asking his people to make a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges confronting the country and beef up efforts to build an economy independent of external help.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)